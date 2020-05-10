James "Jimmy" SalasBeloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend, James "Jimmy" Salas, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Jimmy leaves behind his mother Helen Salas, wife Elizabeth Salas, son Joseph Salas and fiance Mariah Devargas, 3 grandchildren: Vicente Andrew Salas, Neveah Salas and Rio Salas. He also left behind many loving friends and family. Jimmy's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW, 87102. We will be following the restrictions set in place by the governor and will be escorting people into the mortuary in groups of 5 at a time. We ask that everyone else wait INSIDE of their vehicles until we are ready to escort the next group in. Please visit Jimmy's online guestbook at