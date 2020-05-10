James "Jimmy" Salas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Salas



Beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend, James "Jimmy" Salas, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Jimmy leaves behind his mother Helen Salas, wife Elizabeth Salas, son Joseph Salas and fiance Mariah Devargas, 3 grandchildren: Vicente Andrew Salas, Neveah Salas and Rio Salas. He also left behind many loving friends and family. Jimmy's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW, 87102. We will be following the restrictions set in place by the governor and will be escorting people into the mortuary in groups of 5 at a time. We ask that everyone else wait INSIDE of their vehicles until we are ready to escort the next group in. Please visit Jimmy's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Our deepest. Condolences to the Salas family,Ray@JoAnn Lopez
JoAnn@Ray
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved