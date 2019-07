James Gilbert Zachariah SanchezJames Gilbert Zachariah Sanchez, born in Oakland,CaliforniaDecember 28th,1958, passed onJune 20, 2019.Born to Barbara Maria Padilla Sanchez and Gilbert Paul Sanchez,James is sur-vived by hisfather Gilbertand his sisters Beva, Barbara and Anna Marie and was "Uncle James" to eighteen nieces and nephews. He graduated from Albuquerque HS where heplayed baseball, footballand did theater. Jamesgraduated from NM State University in 1977earning a Bachelor of Artsdegree in BusinessAdministration.James was a life long stellar athlete and placed in many, triathlonsand biathlons and an Iron Mancompetition. Heserved Southwest Airlines for over 18 years and generously supported friends and each member of his family in every way he was able for his entire life. We will honor his life at the Gutierrez HubbellHouse 6029 Isleta SW inAlbuquerque on August31st. For more information contact Direct FuneralServices [email protected] (505)343-8008