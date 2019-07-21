James Sanchez

Obituary
James Gilbert Zachariah Sanchez



James Gilbert Zachariah Sanchez, born in Oakland,

California

December 28th,

1958, passed on

June 20, 2019.

Born to Barbara Maria Padilla Sanchez and Gilbert Paul Sanchez,

James is sur-

vived by his

father Gilbert

and his sisters Beva, Barbara and Anna Marie and was "Uncle James" to eighteen nieces and nephews. He graduated from Albuquerque HS where he

played baseball, football

and did theater. James

graduated from NM State University in 1977earning a Bachelor of Arts

degree in Business

Administration.

James was a life long stellar athlete and placed in many, triathlons

and biathlons and an Iron Man

competition. He

served Southwest Airlines for over 18 years and generously supported friends and each member of his family in every way he was able for his entire life. We will honor his life at the Gutierrez Hubbell

House 6029 Isleta SW in

Albuquerque on August

31st. For more information contact Direct Funeral

Services

[email protected] (505)343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
