James Gilbert Zachariah Sanchez
James Gilbert Zachariah Sanchez, born in Oakland,
California
December 28th,
1958, passed on
June 20, 2019.
Born to Barbara Maria Padilla Sanchez and Gilbert Paul Sanchez,
James is sur-
vived by his
father Gilbert
and his sisters Beva, Barbara and Anna Marie and was "Uncle James" to eighteen nieces and nephews. He graduated from Albuquerque HS where he
played baseball, football
and did theater. James
graduated from NM State University in 1977earning a Bachelor of Arts
degree in Business
Administration.
James was a life long stellar athlete and placed in many, triathlons
and biathlons and an Iron Man
competition. He
served Southwest Airlines for over 18 years and generously supported friends and each member of his family in every way he was able for his entire life. We will honor his life at the Gutierrez Hubbell
House 6029 Isleta SW in
Albuquerque on August
31st. For more information contact Direct Funeral
Services
[email protected] (505)343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019