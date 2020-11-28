James W. Haskew











James Wesley Haskew, born in Childress, Texas March 9, 1934 was escorted to his heavenly home on October 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He had resided in Joplin, Missouri since 1996, but had spent most of his life in Albuquerque. He graduated from Highland High School in 1951, entered the military, then returned to the Duke City and joined his father in the automotive business. He owned and operated Bee Line Safety Service until he retired.



He is survived by the love of his life for 57 years Bobbe (Moseley); his four children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews. To them he was the greatest Papa in the world and they will never forget the things he taught them about love, forgiveness and the power of personally knowing Jesus.



After retirement, he and Bobbe joined Campers for Christ and enjoyed extensive RV travel around the US. He was a handyman like no other, as well as a dog whisperer extraordinaire.



No formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to Jim Haskew Memorial for The Risley Family Ministries, PO Box 219, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636-0219





