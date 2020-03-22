James W. Taylor
Jim Taylor, born October 12, 1942, died at home on March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Judith Vaughan Taylor (of almost 56 years), children Robert Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Amanda Taylor-Montoya, as well as six grandchildren, sister Nancy Taylor and brother Steve Taylor.
Jim and Judy came to Albuquerque in 1966 so that Jim could attend UNM, where he earned a Ph.D. in Latin American History. He later worked in commercial insurance for many years, ending his career at New Mexico Mutual Insurance Company.
Jim enjoyed canoeing, fishing, model railroading, travel, playing bridge, cooking, feeding the birds, and shopping at Trader Joe's. He also loved baseball, softball, and coaching his children's Little League and soccer teams. Jim served on the board of Habitat for
Humanity Albuquerque, cooked and took food regularly to St. Martin's/Hopeworks and Dismas House, and gave his time generously to Casa San Miguel Food Pantry.
A memorial service will be scheduled for later this summer.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020