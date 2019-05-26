|
|
James Wilder
James Dearden "Pappy"
Wilder, 77, born to Charles and Elizabeth Wilder,
passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Donna and husband Lyle; three grandchildren, Raquel, Carolyn, and Zak; and was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Christopher. James proudly
served our country for 6 years in the US Air Force, during the Korean War. He enjoyed helping other people, sports, crossword puzzles, and the beach. If you were fortunate to hear his infectious laugh, consider
yourself blessed. Rest in Peace Pappy, you deserve it. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at
FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Pappy at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019