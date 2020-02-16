Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James William Anderson







James William "Jimbo" Anderson died peacefully surrounded by family at St. Davids Hospital on February 1, 2020 in Round Rock Texas at the age of 72.



Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years Mary Lou, his son Richard, his daughter Jaime, his daughter-in-law Wendy, hi son-in-law Dan, his grandkids, Sebastian, Brooke, Isabella, and Drew; and his sisters, Carol and Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles.



Jim was born on July 27, 1947 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Carl and Thelma Anderson. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1965 and attended the University New Mexico before serving his country in the United States Army. He married Mary Lou Arguelles in 1972. After moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico he began working for New Mexico Beverage. The couple welcomed 2 children into their home, and moved to Albuquerque New Mexico in 1978. His children remember him as an incredibly devoted father who not only encouraged them to pursue their goals but afforded them every opportunity to do so. He was a man of principal, who valued loyalty, honesty, integrity, and personal responsibility above all.



Jim was an accomplished Sales and Marketing leader growing New Mexico Beverages business, where he enjoyed a very successful career for over 40 years. He was an extremely generous individual who loved his family, and who was very passionate about sports. He loved the Lobos, the Raiders, and the Dodgers, but above all he loved watching and coaching his kids and his grandkids. He was a passionate football player growing up a kid, but became an active and dedicated baseball/softball coach, which were his kids passions, volunteering his time at North Valley Little League, West Mesa High School, and Sandia Prep High School in Albuquerque New Mexico, and with the Blaze Softball organization in Round Rock Texas. Jim was also an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge.



