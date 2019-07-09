Jamie Deuel
Commander Jamieson "Jamie" K. Deuel (USN Ret.) died on June 29, 2019 at the age 87 years old, widower of Carol Deuel, born in Geneva, NY Feb 23, 1932 but has called ABQ home since 1968. A graduate of the US Naval Academy class of 1954, Jamie proudly served for 21 years retiring in 1975. In 1972 he was a wrestling referee at the Munich Olympic Games. In 1975, after being stationed in the UK for 5 years, he retired from the Navy he returned to ABQ. He brought the game of soccer to the Westside of ABQ when he created the Northwest
Rio Grande Soccer League, and started his own company Deuel & Assoc. He is survived by his four children, Holly
Gilster, Beth
Deuel, Martha
Curran, and Jake Deuel, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren who know him by the name "Coach". A Memorial Service will be held at Paradise Hills United Methodist Church at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019. Instead of flowers please make a donation to the US Navy Memorial at
www.navymemorial.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019