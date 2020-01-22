Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Beeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Beeman, age 107, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a long and productive life that spanned seeing horse and buggy days to men on the moon and more. Her memories of the depression days as a young woman gave rare insight to circumstances that seem impossible to those who only have read of them in dusty tomes. She is survived by her son, Jerry Beeman; Lorena Beeman, daughter in law and close friend; grandchildren, Kami Showalter, Todd Beeman, Jill and Amy Beeman; two great-granddaughters; and a great-great-grandson. She was a seamstress, bookkeeper, office manager for physicians, and a department manager in sales for many years while living in Denver, Colorado. Jane loved to sew, garden, read, and was very active in St. Paul's Methodist Church for many years as well. She was a friend to many, a source of strength to her family, and will be sorely missed by all. Her life gave meaning to the American Spirit that is hard to define but obvious to any and all that encounter it. Godspeed, Jane. Please visit our online guestbook for Jane at



