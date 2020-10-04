1/1
Jane Cordova
Jane A. "Janie" Cordova



Jane A. Cordova "Janie" born January 29, 1951, went to heaven Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, and our family's rock. She was also the teacher to our community known as 'Ms. Janie'. Janie was known for being so much to so many, but most of all her genuine heart and loving nature will be remembered. She is survived by her husband, Ron Cordova of 45 years; her children, Christopher Cordova (Amanda) and Kristyn St-Martin (spouse Brant); and her grandchildren, Khloe Faith and Brantley Louis St-Martin; her mother, Vonna Hopkins; brothers, Bill and Barry Hopkins and sister, Valerie Perez. She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janie was preceded in death by her father Andrew "Bud" Hopkins and her brother, Mike Hopkins.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at French â€" Westside. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church - 6104 Taylor Ranch Rd NW. The on-site capacity is limited, so please notify the church office if you would like to attend office@crossofhope.org or 505-897-0047, ext. 102. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cross of Hope Schools

www.crossofhope.org. COVID-19 safe practices will be required. Please visit our online guest book for Janie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
