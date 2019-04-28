Jane Ella Denney
Jane E. Denney was born in Placitas, NM on August 2, 1923 and passed away peacefully at home in Bernalillo, NM on April 24, 2019 while surrounded by her loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Denney; her parents, Antonio and Florinda DeLara; brothers, Max DeLara and sister-in-law, Esther, Ephriam DeLara and sister-in-law, Ida, Jon DeLara and sister-in-law, Eleanor, Alex Delara and sister-in-law Elsie, Tony DeLara Jr. and sister-in-law, Reyna, Edward DeLara and sister-in-law, Rose, Ben DeLara and sister-in-law, Jimmie Lou; brother-in-law, Bernie Duran; sister, Lillian Perez; and nieces and nephews.
Jane is survived by her sisters, Viola Duran, Darlene Miller and husband Ray; brothers, James DeLara and wife Beverly, Bert DeLara and wife Rosemarie; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Jane will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
Visitations will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church,
7 Paseo De San Antonio Rd., Placitas, NM 87043, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00
a.m. with Reverend Ken Cuthbertson officiating.
Interment will follow at the San Antonio de Las Huertas Land Grant Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Bert, Max, Bryan, and Paul DeLara. Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019