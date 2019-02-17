Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ferguson Armayor. View Sign

Jane Ferguson Armayor







Jane Ferguson Armayor, 75, went to be with the Lord February 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rick; her children, Chuck W. Moore and wife Penny, Travis V. Armayor and wife Jennifer, and David G. Armayor and wife Jill; 10 grandchildren; her sisters, Carol Ferguson Henderson and husband Dr. William G., Betty Ferguson McKinnon and husband Doug; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Travis and Janet Ferguson.



A Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution Ave NE. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our online guestbook for Jane at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



9429 Constitution Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

