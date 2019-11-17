Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Louise Weaver. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 2:00 PM Chapel at the Sandia Presbyterian Church 10704 Paseo del Norte NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Louise (Dennis) Weaver of Albuquerque, NM went to her Heavenly place on October 13, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 26, 1945 to Thomas Lee and Willa (Benedict) Dennis. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Weaver; daughters, Melissa (Steve) Brown and Melanie (Mike) Sparks; grandchildren, Baylee and Hannah Brown, Carlee and Logan Sparks; several cousins; a niece; and brother-in-law. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Michael Dennis; and sister, Carol Lee Cralle. She graduated from Harding High School in Oklahoma City and attended college at Oklahoma State University. She obtained her Bachelor of Business degree later in life from the University of Phoenix. Janie held many administrative and bookkeeping jobs through the years, her most memorable being at the Yellow Cab Co. She worked part-time most years so that she could be a devoted, involved mother to her two daughters as they grew up. Janie was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer in 2006. After radiation and chemotherapy treatment, she was declared cancer-free in 2007 and considered herself a miracle. She celebrated her 65th birthday by getting her first and only tattoo, a butterfly with a cancer ribbon interlaced. She remained cancer-free for the remainder of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and, most of all, a loving and devoted Gramma to her four grandchildren who were the light of her life. When she retired from her last job, she helped to care for her grandchildren. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, reading and, obsessively at times, researching genealogy. She dragged Bill to many a cemetery looking for distant family members. She was a college football fan and very rarely missed an OSU or OU game on television. At Janie's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial will be held to honor Janie's life at 2:00 p.m. on November 22, 2019, in the Chapel at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo del Norte NE. A reception will follow in fellowship hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie's name to the or the American Diabetes Association. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



