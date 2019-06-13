Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Tidmore. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 11:00 AM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane was born in Palmersville, TN on July 16, 1940 and passed away 06/11/2019. She



moved to Albuquerque N.M. in 1971. She is survived by her loving husband Jess and her children Paul E. Hepner III and his wife Melanie and Lisa Winther and her husband Mike. She is also survived by her husband's children, Carol Mistretta and her husband Mike and Steve Tidmore. She has two sisters in Indiana, Becky Kielau and Kim Arnett and many nieces and nephews. She also has five grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.



Jane was employed in the medical field of ophthalmology for thirty years. She loved volunteering at the Atomic Museum and worked thirteen years at UNM football and basketball games, where she mainly worked as a hostess for the Pete McDavid lounge in basketball and the football coach's offices and lounge before retiring in 2012.



Jane was a generous and caring person with a



heart of gold who was always willing to help family, friends, and strangers. She



volunteered



many years



doing services



for the blind and shopping for senior citizens.



She was a competitive bridge, poker, and scrabble player and enjoyed taking cruises. She and her husband traveled around the world on 25 cruises and visited 41 countries.



Memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a reception to follow at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM



87109 505-821-0010.



view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



