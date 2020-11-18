1/1
Jane Zerbey
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Meyer Zerbey



Las Cruces â€" Jane Zerbey passed away at her home on November 12th peacefully and surrounded by her family. A funeral mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiated by Father Bill McCann.

Mrs. Zerbey was born in 1926 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Charlotte H. and Ben F. Meyer and resided in Las Vegas, Taos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque in her early years. She attended Loretto School in Las Vegas, Loretto Academy in Santa Fe, and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Albuquerque, where she then attended the University of New Mexico. There she met her husband of 62 years, Benjamin Zerbey.

Soon after marrying, Jane and Ben started a family and began their journey with the National Park Service, where Ben started out as a Ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico and concluded his tenure in Salt Lake City, Utah as assistant to the regional director of the Utah District Office of National Parks. They retired in 1981 to Jane's home state of New Mexico, where her ancestors arrived as early as the 17th century.

She and Ben felt at home in Las Cruces, where they practiced their Catholic faith, actively served the community and explored the surrounding wilderness with friends and family. Jane had a generous heart and a quick wit, endearing her to all those around her and she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Mrs. Zerbey was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Joseph Zerbey, her parents Charlotte and Ben Meyer and her sister, Charlene Meyer Smith Shrum. She is survived by her brother, Thomas A. Meyer and his wife Sue; her daughters Sara, Charlotte and her husband Alessandro; her sons Roderic, Mark and his wife Anna, Joseph and his wife Michele and Rafael; eight grandchildren, Gabrielle Laurent and her husband Rob Chapman, Taylor Zerbey, Alexandra Zerbey, Corianne Zerbey, Olivia Zerbey, Nicolas Certini, Zack Zerbey and Viola Zerbey; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Jane Chapman and Vander Chapman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank Olivia Zerbey and Brynden Williams, Linda Whitford, the caring neighbors of MPHA and Mesilla Valley Hospice, especially Whitney Flores and D'Shawn Cline for their kindness and good care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Casa de Peregrinos.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved