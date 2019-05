Janel A. Chavez-ValenciaOn May 21, 2019, Janel A. Chavez-Valencia, age47, passed awaypeacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.She is survived by her son, Timothy Chavez his partner AmberLatoma; her life partner, BobbieWard; mother,Catherine Linda Valencia; sister, Pamela Esquivel her husband Emilio Esquivel; nephew, Sergio Esquivel; niece, Angelica Esquivel; brother, Vincent "Tiger"Valencia his partner Sara Lamb; niece, Miracle Valencia; grandmother, ViolaDuran and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins andcherished friends wholoved and will miss hergreatly. She waspreceded indeath by her father, Richard Valencia and by her grandparents."The best and most beautifulthings in theworld cannot beseen or eventouched â€" they must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church inBernalillo, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date.Arrangements by:Direct Funeral Services2919 4th St NWAlbuquerque, NM505-343-8008.