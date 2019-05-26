Janel A. Chavez-Valencia
On May 21, 2019, Janel A. Chavez-Valencia, age
47, passed away
peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Chavez his partner Amber
Latoma; her life partner, Bobbie
Ward; mother,
Catherine Linda Valencia; sister, Pamela Esquivel her husband Emilio Esquivel; nephew, Sergio Esquivel; niece, Angelica Esquivel; brother, Vincent "Tiger"
Valencia his partner Sara Lamb; niece, Miracle Valencia; grandmother, Viola
Duran and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and
cherished friends who
loved and will miss her
greatly. She was
preceded in
death by her father, Richard Valencia and by her grandparents.
"The best and most beautiful
things in the
world cannot be
seen or even
touched â€" they must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in
Bernalillo, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by:
Direct Funeral Services
2919 4th St NW
Albuquerque, NM
505-343-8008.
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019