Janel A. Chavez-Valencia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janel A. Chavez-Valencia.
Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janel A. Chavez-Valencia



On May 21, 2019, Janel A. Chavez-Valencia, age

47, passed away

peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Chavez his partner Amber

Latoma; her life partner, Bobbie

Ward; mother,

Catherine Linda Valencia; sister, Pamela Esquivel her husband Emilio Esquivel; nephew, Sergio Esquivel; niece, Angelica Esquivel; brother, Vincent "Tiger"

Valencia his partner Sara Lamb; niece, Miracle Valencia; grandmother, Viola

Duran and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and

cherished friends who

loved and will miss her

greatly. She was



preceded in

death by her father, Richard Valencia and by her grandparents.

"The best and most beautiful

things in the

world cannot be

seen or even

touched â€" they must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in

Bernalillo, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by:

Direct Funeral Services

2919 4th St NW

Albuquerque, NM

505-343-8008.

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.