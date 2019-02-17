Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Alden. View Sign









Janet Alden, 66, of Las Vegas, NV., passed away Friday, February 8th, 2019, after a prolonged illness. She was born June 20, 1952, in Winslow, AZ, to Sidney and Beth Foil, came to New Mexico as a child, and graduated from Del Norte High School in 1970. She resided in Las Vegas for the past 25 years. She was a retired customer service representative for Cox Communications. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim of Las Vegas: brother Reg Foil of Phoenix, AZ., sister, Cynthia Farslow and husband James of Albuquerque, NM., nephew Cameron Farslow and niece Tania Foil. No services are planned, but a memorial in her memory will be held in Albuquerque at a later date .A friend to all she met, Janet was a free spirit who accepted everyone for their human value, affected the lives and touched the hearts of family and countless friends. Please send any memorial donations or gifts to the Scleroderma Foundation or Bestfriends Save Them All Animal Rescue.



