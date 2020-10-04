Janet Cross

Janet Kaye Cross
April 26, 1944-September 23, 2020
Janet Kaye (Stahl) Cross peacefully passed away late September 23, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer and other health issues after a short final battle, comforted by her husband Jerald Cross and daughter Andrea Ketterlin. She was born in Kankakee Il, married Jerry in Joliet Il in 1975, and Andrea was born in 1978 in Bloomington, Il. They moved to Albuquerque in 1980.
She was an 18 year cancer survivor, succumbing this third diagnosis when it metastasized thru her body, passing just five weeks after diagnosis.
She was a special education teacher par excellence for over 38 years. She had degrees from Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University. She taught many years in Illinois, including 5 years teaching special education majors at Illinois State University. She taught 22 years with Albuquerque Public Schools at Zia Elementary and S. Y. Jackson Elementary.
She was a longtime usher at Popejoy Hall and played Basketball with the Bosque Belles in the National Senior Games and other state tournaments. At 75, she started taking ukulele lessons.
She was active in Eldorado Band Booster Parents Assn, Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program, and NM Pageant of Bands judging and sponsoring an award. She was an avid reader in several book clubs over the years and loved to travel with her family and cruise with her husband. She was a friend and helper to all. Cremation has taken place, with her ashes to be spread by her family at over 20 locations that meant so much to her and her family. There will be no memorial service, and no flowers are desired. Memorial gifts can be made to Cancersupportnow.org
and assistanceleagueabq.org
The local Neptune Society will have a guest book and condolence page at bit.ly/JanCross