Janet Elaine Long







Janet Elaine Long passed away in the presence of her loving family at the age of 82 in Albuquerque on January 30th, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Neoma and Susan Long, and her two grandsons Aaron and Ben Long. She was a loving and humorous woman who enjoyed nothing more than caring for her family in any way she could provide.



There will be no Memorial Service held, but please take a moment to remember any affectionate memories you may have of her.



