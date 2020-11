Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet R. Iske



Janet R. Iske, passed away peacefully on Tuesday



October 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. Janet was born October 31, 1936 in Omaha, NE.



Janet is survived by her husband, Frank L. Iske, her son Mark L. Iske and daughter-in-law, Celina M. Iske, granddaughter, Jessica M. Iske and grandson,



Cameron L. Iske.



No services are planned.





