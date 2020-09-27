Janet Kay (Stahl) Cross
April 26, 1944 - September 23, 2020
Janet Kay (Stahl) Cross peacefully passed away late September 23,
2020 of
metastatic breast cancer and other health issues after a short final battle, comforted by her husband Jerald Cross and daughter Andrea Ketterlin.
She was born April 26, 1944 to Henry Russell (Hank) Stahl and Katherine Marie (Birr) Stahl in Kankakee Illinois. She married Jerald James (Jerry) Cross August 9, 1975 in Joliet, Illinois
She is survived by her husband Jerry, one daughter Andrea Lynn Ketterlin (John), and 2 granddaughters Rachel Katherine and Lauren Elizabeth Ketterlin; sisters Joanne Meacham and Jeanne Zimmerman (Don); brother in law Gerry Morris; nephew Pete Morris (Rose); nieces Jodie Smith (Mike), Aimee Meacham, Krista Zimmerman (Paul); grandnieces Jordyn and Jaymie Zimmerman, Hannah Smith, Heather Morris; grandnephews Nate Smith and Jacob Zimmerman; and great grandnephew, Grady.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hank and Kate Stahl, brother Russell Stahl, sister Jacqueline Morris, and longtime best friend and
coworker Jacqueline Bellizzi.
She was a
special education teacher par excellence for over 38 years. She had degrees from Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University.
She taught many years in Illinois, including 5 years teaching special education majors at Illinois State University. She taught 22 years with Albuquerque Public Schools at Zia Elementary and S. Y. Jackson Elementary.
She was a longtime usher at Popejoy Hall, played Basketball with the Bosque Belles in the National Senior Games and other state tournaments, was an avid reader in several book clubs over the years, and loved to travel with her family and cruise with her husband. She was a friend and helper to all.
Cremation has taken place, with her ashes to be spread by her family at over 20 locations that meant so much to her and her family. There will be no memorial service, and no flowers are desired. Memorial gifts may be made to Cancersupportnow.org
and assistanceleagueabq.org
Please sign our online guestbook at: neptunesociety.com
.