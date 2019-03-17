Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Kirkpatrick. View Sign









Janet L. Kirkpatrick, of Winthrop, Massachusetts (and most recently of Harpswell, Maine), died peacefully on January 17th, 2019, at almost 85 years of age.



Janet, daughter of Walter and Annie Baker, beloved wife of the late Reverend Jim Kirkpatrick, is survived by three sons, Mark, Bruce, and Brian; five grandchildren, Jenna, Ashleigh, Lauren, Austin, and Michael; and a great-granddaughter, Maria. Janet is also survived by two sisters, Nancy and Anne, and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Barbara; and her parents.



No service is scheduled in Maine; however, a service to inter her ashes with those of her husband's is being planned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Episcopal Church on April 20th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider making a donation in Janet's memory at:



www.forwardmovement.org/donate



