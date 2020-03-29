Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lynn Lasater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Lynn Lasater















Janet Lynn Lasater fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday March 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side.



Born to Vivian "Bunny" and Harold Hedval on June 27, 1954, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Jan entered the world very tiny, but with a spirit and spunk large enough to share.



Blonde-haired and blue-eyed, she was a popular and smart student throughout school, graduating from Sandia High School in Albuquerque. Jan then studied nursing in Colorado and Texas before returning to the Land of Enchantment, making NM even more enchanting and wholesome. She was a beloved and dedicated registered nurse who lovingly and self-sacrificially served in the emergency room for many years, private practice and in hospital administration. However, it was the past 15 years that brought her the most joy teaching nursing at CNM.



Much more than a mother, she was "Moo" to her three children, fathered by Armand Carian: Kelly Jo, A.J., and Simon (who she was very proud to see become Fr. Simon Carian).



Through kindness and care, to granddaughter Kaylah she was a fun and doting "Nona," and to Adam Haddad she was a fun and meddling Moo-in-law. Quite the giver of heart, time, attention and a lot of other stuff to all around her.



Jan was in love with the Catholic Church and practiced her faith with a magnetic Joy. She enjoyed being surrounded by nice things and always found little adventures in everyday life.



She will be fondly remembered for her beauty mashed sometimes with gaudiness, fierceness mashed with infectious goofiness, and above all, for thoughtfully applying love wherever and whenever needed. A small force of nature.



Janet Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Hedval and Bunny Bernola, and older brother, Steve Hedval. A service will be forthcoming.



Janet Lynn LasaterJanet Lynn Lasater fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday March 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side.Born to Vivian "Bunny" and Harold Hedval on June 27, 1954, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Jan entered the world very tiny, but with a spirit and spunk large enough to share.Blonde-haired and blue-eyed, she was a popular and smart student throughout school, graduating from Sandia High School in Albuquerque. Jan then studied nursing in Colorado and Texas before returning to the Land of Enchantment, making NM even more enchanting and wholesome. She was a beloved and dedicated registered nurse who lovingly and self-sacrificially served in the emergency room for many years, private practice and in hospital administration. However, it was the past 15 years that brought her the most joy teaching nursing at CNM.Much more than a mother, she was "Moo" to her three children, fathered by Armand Carian: Kelly Jo, A.J., and Simon (who she was very proud to see become Fr. Simon Carian).Through kindness and care, to granddaughter Kaylah she was a fun and doting "Nona," and to Adam Haddad she was a fun and meddling Moo-in-law. Quite the giver of heart, time, attention and a lot of other stuff to all around her.Jan was in love with the Catholic Church and practiced her faith with a magnetic Joy. She enjoyed being surrounded by nice things and always found little adventures in everyday life.She will be fondly remembered for her beauty mashed sometimes with gaudiness, fierceness mashed with infectious goofiness, and above all, for thoughtfully applying love wherever and whenever needed. A small force of nature.Janet Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Hedval and Bunny Bernola, and older brother, Steve Hedval. A service will be forthcoming. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close