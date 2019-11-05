Janet M. Wenning







Janet Mary Wenning, Albuquerque NM passed away on November 2 at her home in Cedar Crest. She was born on September 21, 1948 to Victor and Mary Bukowski of Toledo, Ohio who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Heinrich, her children David Goralske and Clare (Ron) Cantwell, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her siblings (Robert, Victor Jr., Gregory, Joyce).



Services will be held on Nov 5 at noon at Prince of Peace in Cedar Crest. In lieu of flowers, we sincerely appreciate your kind financial support of Prince of Peace Church and School where she dedicated countless volunteer hours.



Jan will be missed by many here but our hearts smile when we think how she is welcomed in heaven.



