Janet Winebrenner

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sending my condolences and prayers to the family. Janet was..."

Janet Winebrenner



Janet went to her heavenly home

March 13, 2019. She was a very loving woman

who was fiercely devoted to family. Anyone who entered her home was treated like family. She was gracious, stylish, fun-loving, very well-read, and

nearly impossible to defeat in Scrabble. In seventh grade, she met and fell in love with Ed Winebrenner who she married in 1959, the year she graduated from Presentation Academy. She retired in 2005 from FAMCO, INC where she worked side-by-side with her husband.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Nola Popham; two brothers, Al and Brian Popham.

Left to cherish her memory is her: husband of 59 years, Ed Winebrenner; children Steve (Cheri), Derek (Sherri), Dawn, Rob (Becky); grandchildren

Kristin (Daron), Cherith, Kara, Brooke (Milos), Nick, Don

Ryan (Farah),

Andrew (Austin), Alex (Alyssa),

Max, Allison,

Maddy; great-

grandchildren

Michael, Dylan,

Brayden, Zoe,

Greyson, Sofia,

Leif; sisters

Linda Burdette

(Joe) and Paula

Rodman (Eddie) and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

All services will be conducted by Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 12-8pm and Tuesday, March 19 from 10-12pm, with a service at 12pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hosparus of Louisville and ALS Association. The family would like to express their gratitude to the following: Caretenders and Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road | Louisville, KY 40218 | (502) 491-5950
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details