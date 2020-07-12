Janice Davison LeachJanice Davison Leach, age 96, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on a cotton farm in Blythe CA, on Monday, March 10, 1924, and earned a BS in business administration from UC Berkeley. She married Howard C. Leach, in 1948 and lived in southern California before settling in Albuquerque New Mexico in 1962. Janice was an avid gardener and proud homemaker. She was generous with her time and spirit. Janice will be remembered for her profound love of her family. She is survived by her children, Kenneth, Donald, and Mike, and cherished their spouses, Hazel Leach, Janice Leach, and Maggie Leach. She was devoted to her grandchildren: Jeremy Duff Leach and wife Delia; Emilee Boykin and husband Tom; Kristina Martinez and husband Daniel; Greg Leach and wife Renee; Charles Leach and wife Erin, Thomas Leach and wife Stefanie, Matthew Leach; and eleven great-grandchildren. She adored her nieces and nephews and their families. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to El Rancho de Los NiÃ±os, P.O. Box 2400, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Please visit our online guestbook for Janice at