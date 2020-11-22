1/1
Janice V. Brown
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Vivian Martinez Brown



Janice Vivian Martinez Brown, 70, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, fell asleep in death on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Janice was born June 18th, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by her children, Fredrick and wife Fran, Marissa and husband Chris, and Robert and wife Diana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Miguel, Gabriel, Nayeli, Isel, Christopher, and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy; her mother, Emily; and her sister, Gloria and her husband Roberto.

Janice was one of a kind, she loved to laugh, dance and sing. She would light up a room any time she walked into to one. With her smiling eyes and contagious laugh, her happiness couldn't help but rub off on all those around her. She loved her friends and family wholeheartedly.

Janice was the matriarch of her family and her business. Her work ethic was like no other. She cofounded Los Compadres Restaurant in 1997. Her love and compassion for people and her hospitality created an atmosphere that was special and made everyone feel at home.

She worked hard every day of her life and made Los Compadres the business it is today. She had an impact on her community and on the lives of all who knew her.

Her legacy and memory will live on.

A Celebration of Janice's Life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00

a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. The celebration will be live streamed at Frenchfunerals.com because of state restrictions. Private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit our online guestbook for Janice at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved