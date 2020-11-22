Janice Vivian Martinez Brown
Janice Vivian Martinez Brown, 70, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, fell asleep in death on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Janice was born June 18th, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by her children, Fredrick and wife Fran, Marissa and husband Chris, and Robert and wife Diana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Miguel, Gabriel, Nayeli, Isel, Christopher, and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy; her mother, Emily; and her sister, Gloria and her husband Roberto.
Janice was one of a kind, she loved to laugh, dance and sing. She would light up a room any time she walked into to one. With her smiling eyes and contagious laugh, her happiness couldn't help but rub off on all those around her. She loved her friends and family wholeheartedly.
Janice was the matriarch of her family and her business. Her work ethic was like no other. She cofounded Los Compadres Restaurant in 1997. Her love and compassion for people and her hospitality created an atmosphere that was special and made everyone feel at home.
She worked hard every day of her life and made Los Compadres the business it is today. She had an impact on her community and on the lives of all who knew her.
Her legacy and memory will live on.
A Celebration of Janice's Life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00
a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. The celebration will be live streamed at Frenchfunerals.com
because of state restrictions. Private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
