Janis Eilleen Hillis

Janis Eileen Nunn Hillis



Janis Eileen Nunn Hillis, born August 13, 1955

passed away on June 23, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Greg

Hillis, daughter Brandi

Huffman and husband

Don, Mother Jean Nunn,

sisters; Jeanean Vargas

and Stan, Jamie Elliott and husband Larry. Many

loving nephews, nieces and friends.

Janis was courageous,

kind, loving, generous and funny. Her love of God and her strong faith held true as she passed into the

Lord's loving arms. Her light will forever shine.

A private memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital in her name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
