Janis Eileen Nunn Hillis
Janis Eileen Nunn Hillis, born August 13, 1955
passed away on June 23, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Greg
Hillis, daughter Brandi
Huffman and husband
Don, Mother Jean Nunn,
sisters; Jeanean Vargas
and Stan, Jamie Elliott and husband Larry. Many
loving nephews, nieces and friends.
Janis was courageous,
kind, loving, generous and funny. Her love of God and her strong faith held true as she passed into the
Lord's loving arms. Her light will forever shine.
A private memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital in her name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019