Janis Nelson
Janis Lou Nelson, Age 70, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Hobart, OK on March 14, 1950. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Greer and father, Jack Watkins. Janis married Dale Nelson in 1971, and had a wonderful life together lasting 49 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Dale; her two children, Christine and Josh Nelson; her three siblings, Teresa Watkins Clark, Steve Watkins, and Patricia Greer; and along with her entire family and many friends. Janis inspired so many in her lifetime. As an early childhood educator, she taught music, and crocheted finger puppets for all her students. Janis played guitar and sang with 'Friends Forever'. She founded "The Red Rooster Trio', which many family members and local musicians participated in, bringing much needed joy to the elderly community. Pallbearers will be: Bruce Thul, Phil Clark, Aaron Clark, David Brown, Jefferson Vooheers, and Stefan Dill. Honorary Pallbearer, David Hendrickson. Janis was so loving, kind, intelligent, and generous. She was absolutely beautiful, and a treasure to her family, and friends. The leader of the band is sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
