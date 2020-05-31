Jao Jao Wang McRae







Jao Jao Wang McRae (81), a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 among family in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Born and raised in Chung Hwa city, Taiwan, she met and married her husband L.G. McRae in Taiwan and soon immigrated to the United States to start a family. She worked 30 plus years in food service, often working two jobs. She also owned and ran a Chinese restaurant called Jao-Jao's Place, during her time in Albuquerque. After relocating to the Los Angeles area in the 90's, she was self-employed for 25 years as a vendor in a local flea market where she was a beloved member of a close-knit community. She always had an eye for bargains and after one successful foray to an New England antique store, while visiting her daughter, she was able to turn a significant profit, and thought it an excellent visit.



She was predeceased by her former husband L.G. McRae and longtime companion Sam (Seiko)Tokuda. She cherished her family and leaves behind; daughters Sharon McRae (Kathleen) and Shannon McRae Wharepapa (Witeariki) and son Darrie Lau; brothers, Andy Wang (Cindy) and Jackson Wang; granddaughter and great grandchildren; niece Mei Wang, nephews Pingo Wang and Kenny Wang. She ended her days living with her younger daughter and her husband, in Albuquerque, surrounded by her rambunctious and adoring great grandchildren.





