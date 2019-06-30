Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaques Bluett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jaques Beaufort Bluett







Jaques Beaufort



Bluett grew up digging ditches and watching baseball on a small TV and finished with a master's degree in physics, a thousand tales of adventure, and great seats. He was found dead unexpectedly June 5 in his apartment in La Jolla, CA. He was 38.



Jaques was brilliant, funny and kind, a sweet-natured wanderer with an outsize personality. He had a sly sense of humor and a drive to explore the novel and the obscure. He had a firm handshake and dressed to impress, with a time-capsule wardrobe of polyester suits, cowboy hats and cravats. He was a hard worker who excelled in his education and his



career as a medical



dosimetrist, helping hospital oncology teams treat cancer with radiation.



Jaques was born June 16, 1980 and raised on a 50-acre farm in Belen. In his daily chores he moved mountains of dirt, building his regard for his Western home and its untamed, ornery spirit. With his friends and loved ones, he often



spoke of home,



painting Albuquerque and its environs with a poet's eye for detail and a heady mix of bafflement and pride.



He is survived by his wife, Claire, of Albuquerque; father Marc Bluett, of Belen; mother, Jean Bluett, of Alder, MT; sister Cassandra Whiteside (Bo), of Kodiak, AK; and brother, Jeffrey Bluett (Ariel) of Bozeman, MT.



A memorial service will be held on Sept 21 at the Bosque Retreat Center. Ashes will be scattered afterward. Please email



if you wish to attend.



