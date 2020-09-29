1/
Jared Brionez
Jared Brionez, 34 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Born in Albuquerque, attended La Cueva HS and was employed by the Albuquerque Public Schools.

Jared, a quiet guy with a giant spirit, wonderful family man, intelligent, and with a heart of gold. He obtained several degrees in technology.

Left behind are his beloved partner Candace Toledo, son Julian, stepdaughter Xiola Chavez, parents, Jose and Jeanette, brother Jude, mother and sister-in-law, niece, two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and coworkers.

HE WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED!


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
