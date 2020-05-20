Jason Pena
Jason Marquez Richard Pena

1954-2020



Phillip M. Pena, age 65, a lifelong resident of Belen, NM, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He loved the outdoors and he never missed an opportunity to go camping and fishing with his family and friends. Phillip dedicated many years caring for his mother Soledad, and brother Telesfor. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Soledad Carrejo Pena; brothers, Porfirio, Telesfor, Joe and Leandro. Phillip is survived by his loving sister Sylvia Doleckyi (Tony); brothers, Ignacio (Nina), Jose N (Abigail) and Albert (Linda); sister-in-law, Carla Pena, and his many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his very close friends Marcos Romero and family. He will be greatly missed by all that new him. All services will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel beginning with a public viewing at 9:00 a.m., A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m., and Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Pena, Dwayne Pena, Marcos Romero, Daniel Romero, Jose N. Pena, and Albert Pena. Please sign Phillip's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
