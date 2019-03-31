Javan Botts Bradley
Javan (Van) Bradley passed away quietly at the age of 76 on March 19, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in Albuquerque.
Van was born in Ashland, Kentucky on August 4, 1942 to Stella (Botts) and Ben Bradley.
Van is survived by his wife Roxana Bradley, daughter Aeyonne Bradley, son Kyerian Bradley, sister Lorethia Brown and sister Vivian Bradley.
A celebration of Van's life will be held at 11:00 AM on April 3, 2019 at La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper NE, Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019