Jay Boyd
Jay Boyd passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born on May 7 in Altadena, CA. He lived most of his life in Albuquerque, NM and attended Albuquerque Academy where he was a State Champion in doubles tennis. He met his wife, Suzanne, at the College of Wooster where he majored in Geology and played collegiate tennis. After college, he pursued his career in accounting and became a CPA. He was passionate about his work and his clients. He served as president of the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants from 1987-1988. He was an avid golfer and had an excellent handicap despite his unconventional swing. He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; his parents, John and Jane Boyd; and his brother, Jeff Boyd.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Please email [email protected] for more details.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Jane and Suzanne Boyd PEO Scholarship Fund through the PEO foundation (www.peointernational.
org/contributions-peo-foundation), to Presbyterian Hospice (www.phs.org/give) or to the New Mexico Society of CPAs (https://www.nmscpa.org/advocacy/funds). Please visit our online guestbook for Jay at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019