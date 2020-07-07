1/1
Jay D. Hertz
Jay D. Hertz



Jay D. Hertz passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Jay was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, and graduated from Highland High School in 1965, the University of New Mexico in 1969, and the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1972.

Jay is survived by his wife, Helen Grevey; daughter, Abbi and son-in-law, David Kraus, and grandchildren, Mara and Judah; brother, Jon Hertz and sister-in-law, Lisa, and nephew, Jeffrey; sister, Judy Stubbs and brother-in-law, Bruce Stubbs, and nephews, Michael and Brian; and sister, Ellen Davidson, niece, Amy, and nephew, Adam.

Jay was a quiet person and a deep thinker. He was a respected lawyer with the firm of Sutin, Thayer & Browne in Albuquerque for 40 years. He served as the president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque between 2003 and 2005. He was a talented old car hobbyist and restorer, and delighted in describing the history of the items in his collection to visitors at his garage. He was also an enthusiastic student of classical guitar and an avid bicyclist.

Jay's compassion, love of family and friends, intellect, and keen sense of humor will all be deeply missed.

Because of COVID-19 limitations, the Funeral Service was private. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Jay's memory may be made to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque, 5520 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Please visit our online guestbook for Jay at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
