Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay O. Slone. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Downs of Albuquerque Race Track in the Jockey Club VIP room Send Flowers Obituary

Jay O. Slone







Jay O. Slone, age 72, born November 9th, 1946. It is with heavy hearts we laid to rest our "Honest" Jay Slone on September 27th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and the wonderful, caring people at Presbyterian Hospice. Jay never met a stranger and that contributed to the many, many friends he had throughout his life. Born in Booneville, AR., you knew Jay was in the room when you could hear his southern drawl greeting everyone around and it didnt matter who you were!



His gregarious nature carried him through his successful career as a business man and race horse entrepreneur. Jay is survived by his son Jesse, and partner Travis. His brother Paul and niece Kristy, and Sonja Surratt, his favorite "little sister" Paula preceded him in death.



He is also survived by countless close friends whom he had made life long. There are a few special people that helped Jay out these last few months of his life. Patti Slone, Jay Goodart, Cheryl Roebuck, Leslie Webb, Theodore Seamon and Ed and Dori Workman. Also, his friends at Howies that meant so much to him, a heart felt Thank you!



"Where ever you are Jay Bird, we hope everyday is a holiday and every night is a Saturday night, Love and Miss you!"



Celebration of Life to held on Saturday Nov. 16th, 2019 at 11 a.m, at the Downs of Albuquerque Race Track in the Jockey Club VIP room.



Jay O. SloneJay O. Slone, age 72, born November 9th, 1946. It is with heavy hearts we laid to rest our "Honest" Jay Slone on September 27th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and the wonderful, caring people at Presbyterian Hospice. Jay never met a stranger and that contributed to the many, many friends he had throughout his life. Born in Booneville, AR., you knew Jay was in the room when you could hear his southern drawl greeting everyone around and it didnt matter who you were!His gregarious nature carried him through his successful career as a business man and race horse entrepreneur. Jay is survived by his son Jesse, and partner Travis. His brother Paul and niece Kristy, and Sonja Surratt, his favorite "little sister" Paula preceded him in death.He is also survived by countless close friends whom he had made life long. There are a few special people that helped Jay out these last few months of his life. Patti Slone, Jay Goodart, Cheryl Roebuck, Leslie Webb, Theodore Seamon and Ed and Dori Workman. Also, his friends at Howies that meant so much to him, a heart felt Thank you!"Where ever you are Jay Bird, we hope everyday is a holiday and every night is a Saturday night, Love and Miss you!"Celebration of Life to held on Saturday Nov. 16th, 2019 at 11 a.m, at the Downs of Albuquerque Race Track in the Jockey Club VIP room. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close