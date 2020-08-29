Jayne Simonds







Jayne Louise



Simonds passed away peacefully August 24th in her home in Albuquerque. Jayne was born August 1, 1946 9 months after her father returned WWII.



While attending the University of Kansas she met future husband Steve. They were married June 8, 1968 and were to be sweethearts for another 52 years. She will be remembered by her husband, Steve and her children Jennifer, Burton (Julie), and Matthew (Susan); her sister Joanne; her grandchildren Nicholas, Gwendolyn, Samantha, and Emily. She was preceded in death by her father Bud, mother Dee, brother Bob; and brother-in-law Fred.



Jayne and Steve lived in various places but kept returning to New Mexico where her three children were born. Jayne graduated with a degree in education and taught in Los Alamos, but when Jennifer came along, she opted to be a stay at home Mom. Jayne loved her family - immediate and extended.. Steve was her rock through the tough times after her heart attack, through her heart transplant and the six months in Salt Lake City recuperating. Equally supportive were her children: her children always were there at the right times to cheer her up. Conversation never ended without a good dose of laughter. Naturally, her grandchildren were the most awesome children in the world. Jayne equally loved her friends. She loved having friends and being a friend. St. Stephens United Methodist Church was a strong support for her during many struggles. Jayne loved her adopted home of New Mexico and for all her years remained in awe of the mountains.



Services will be held at St Stephens United Methodist on Sept. 19th at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to the Shrine Children's Hospital.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store