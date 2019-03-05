|
Jean Barth
Jean Barth, age 93, a longtime member of B'nai B'rith, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Stuart S. Barth of Albuquerque, NM and Stanley and wife, Mary Ann Barth, of San Diego, CA; daughter, Diane Barth of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Barth of Albuquerque, NM, Troy Barth and wife, Melissa, of Albuquerque, NM, Taylor Barth of San Diego, CA, and Chase Barth of San Diego, CA; and great-grandchild, Natalie Barth of Albuquerque, NM. Funeral Services will take place in New York City, NY.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019