Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bridgers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Bridgers







Jean Bridgers lead a life dictated by the times. Born in 1923, she survived the death of her father at age six, just as America entered the Great Depression. She, along with her two sisters and her mother, struggled to survive the economic horrors of the 1930's.



With the breakout of World War II, Jean joined the Army, and was assigned to the top-secret Ultra Secret project in Washington D.C., where she served until VE Day. She was posted to the China Theater Signal Office, where she met Frank Bridgers, a lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. They married in Santa Fe in 1949, lived a year in Los Alamos and in 1951 they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Frank Bridgers and his partner Don Paxton established an engineering firm that still bears their names. Jean was the original bookkeeper and office manager of the firm.



The Bridgers union resulted in four children, Janet, William, Doug, and Lynn. Jean died in Albuquerque, on October 29, 2019, at age 96. She was in residence at a nursing home, where she regaled her fellow patients with her stories of World War II.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Planned Parenthood, or the .



The family also encourages everyone to vote on Tuesday, November 5th, as a tribute to the greatest generation, of which Mrs. Bridgers was a card-carrying member. Please visit our online guestbook for Jean at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Jean BridgersJean Bridgers lead a life dictated by the times. Born in 1923, she survived the death of her father at age six, just as America entered the Great Depression. She, along with her two sisters and her mother, struggled to survive the economic horrors of the 1930's.With the breakout of World War II, Jean joined the Army, and was assigned to the top-secret Ultra Secret project in Washington D.C., where she served until VE Day. She was posted to the China Theater Signal Office, where she met Frank Bridgers, a lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. They married in Santa Fe in 1949, lived a year in Los Alamos and in 1951 they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Frank Bridgers and his partner Don Paxton established an engineering firm that still bears their names. Jean was the original bookkeeper and office manager of the firm.The Bridgers union resulted in four children, Janet, William, Doug, and Lynn. Jean died in Albuquerque, on October 29, 2019, at age 96. She was in residence at a nursing home, where she regaled her fellow patients with her stories of World War II.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Planned Parenthood, or the .The family also encourages everyone to vote on Tuesday, November 5th, as a tribute to the greatest generation, of which Mrs. Bridgers was a card-carrying member. Please visit our online guestbook for Jean at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations