Jean Bridgers
Jean Bridgers lead a life dictated by the times. Born in 1923, she survived the death of her father at age six, just as America entered the Great Depression. She, along with her two sisters and her mother, struggled to survive the economic horrors of the 1930's.
With the breakout of World War II, Jean joined the Army, and was assigned to the top-secret Ultra Secret project in Washington D.C., where she served until VE Day. She was posted to the China Theater Signal Office, where she met Frank Bridgers, a lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. They married in Santa Fe in 1949, lived a year in Los Alamos and in 1951 they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Frank Bridgers and his partner Don Paxton established an engineering firm that still bears their names. Jean was the original bookkeeper and office manager of the firm.
The Bridgers union resulted in four children, Janet, William, Doug, and Lynn. Jean died in Albuquerque, on October 29, 2019, at age 96. She was in residence at a nursing home, where she regaled her fellow patients with her stories of World War II.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019