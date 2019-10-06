Jean C. Jackson
Jean C. Jackson was born on June 13, 1934 in Lindsay, Nebraska and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age 85. She was a devoted Air Force wife, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. Our lives will never be the same without her hugs and encouragement.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Jackson, parents William and Regina Coldwell, sisters Ruthie, Rose, Angie, Mary; brothers Leo and Henry, grandson Anthony Salazar and Chris Hill (Stacy's husband).
Jean is survived by 6 children, Dave, Steve (Mary), Vicki (Elmo), John (Laura), Jim (Gloria) and Susan; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Rocky), Tommy (Becci), Stacy, James (Shay) and Robert; 6 great-grandchildren (her "Angels in the Outfield") Gavin, Garrett, Ryne, Zarina, Merrick, and soon to be born, Zayden. Jean is also survived by step-grandchildren Tina, Beverly, Angie (son Dexter), as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Holy Ghost Church, 833 Arizona SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019