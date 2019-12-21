Jean C. Kindrick
Jean Carolyn (Hove) Kindrick, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1932 to Harold and Ida Hove. She is survived by her husband John, daughters Pam and Carol, grandchildren Dave, Tom, Will, Andy and Sara, great grandchildren Toby, Maddie, Henry, Gwen, Abe, Colbie and Blake as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Ivan and Edith. Services will be Monday December 23rd, to view information or leave condolences, please visit
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 21, 2019