Jean Clarke
Jean Clarke (October 13, 1939-March 11, 2020)
A true Brit, who was intelligent, classy, formidable, correct, no nonsense, proud, and opinionated. But after growing up in England during WW II, and subsequently living in South Africa, Canada, New Orleans, where she met the love of her life, and finally settling in Albuquerque, she agreed to eat a hamburger with her hands, instead of a knife and fork; relished pizza, loved Breaking Bad, hiked most or all of the fourteeners in Colorado; crossed country skied as soon as the snow started falling in the mountains; read voraciously, especially anything about the World Wars; and talked American politics from a BBC point of view. She believed and fought for human rights and was a devoted animal lover to the point of climbing a roof top to save a dog. She will be terribly missed by those who knew her, shared her interests, and by her beloved dog, Finn. She was one of a kind.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020