Jean Dorris Weyer Ison
Jean Ison, 100, loving and wise matriarch of her large family, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Omaha, NE on November 4, 1919 to Stephen M. Weyer, M.D. and Dorris Roelse Weyer and had a younger sister, Ruth W. Hughes. She attended Hastings College in Nebraska and nurses' training at the Children's Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, George W. Ison, as well as her grandson, Jason D. Ison. She and George had five children, Jean I. Lehr (Bob), George S. Ison (Sue), Diane M. Houston (Dennis), Elaine I. Hallick, and Elizabeth I. Budny.
She loved and enjoyed her 12 grandchildren, Robert F. Lehr III (Renee), Jennifer Mahoney (Mark), David P. Ison M.D. (Donata), Christy H. Tipton (Jason), Wendy H. Moynihan (Brad), Joshua Duvall-Houston, Lauren H. Fuston, Matthew M. Hallick, Michael A. Hallick, Stephanie B. Herring (Tim), and Nicole B. Sloan (Justin). Jean (GG) delighted her 15 great-grandchildren ranging from age 32 years down to five weeks.
She lived in Albuquerque since 1947 and was active in several churches: 1st Methodist in the Twosomes class and Dorcas and Ruth circles; La Mesa Presbyterian, St. John's Methodist, and most recently St. Timothy's Lutheran. Also, she enjoyed the various chaplains, pastors, and lay teachers at Manzano Del Sol. Jean was well-known for her faith in, love for, and obedience to her Lord Jesus.
She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 68 years and was the last living charter member of Chapter AA, which was founded in 1950.
She was an avid genealogist and made friends easily as she asked about their lineage, family history, and dates of birth which she always remembered. She astonished people with her amazing memory.
Jean lived very happily at Manzano Del Sol for 24 years where she deeply loved all the wonderful employees as well as the residents she was blessed to know over the many years. She enjoyed the day trips, exercising, Bible studies, and practicing Tai Chi to which she attributed her good sense of balance. She often said how wonderful the Lord was to her for her family, friends, and Manzano Del Sol!
Her family felt honored to be related to her and appreciated her generosity, unwavering faith, unconditional love and constant prayers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel at Manzano Del Sol, 5201 Roma NE. Jean will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Good Samaritan Society Manzano Del Sol in memory of Jean Ison. Please visit our online guestbook for Jean at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020