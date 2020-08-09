Jean E. Seibert
Jean E. Seibert, 91, passed away peacefully on
July 21, 2020 in
Tucson, Arizona where she spent the last year of her life. Jean was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and spent most of her youth in Annapolis,
Maryland. After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Baltimore, Maryland, where she met her husband, Frank Koval, with whom she had four children. They moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Jean lived most of her life. Jean was passionate about helping people and pursuing her nursing career as an RN, head nurse and as Assistant Director of Nursing Services at St Joseph's Hospital, the only hospital in Albuquerque when she was first employed. She was instrumental in opening the hospital's first critical care and coronary care unit. Jean married Dr. Virgil "Si" Seibert with whom she enjoyed life to the fullest- traveling, camping, sailing and cherishing their lives together. Jean continued serving the Albuquerque community by diligently providing essential hospital services until her retirement.
Jean was known for being a dedicated mother, an outstanding, hard-working nurse, faithful Christian where she was a member of the Calvary Chapel East, mentor, good
friend and a strong and fiercely independent woman. She
clearly conveyed these values and characteristics to her children,
whom she loved dearly. Jean
loved to celebrate life's many blessings and in spite of her demanding career, she always found time for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jean's faith in the Lord never wavered even in her last days when she proclaimed she was ready to go to heaven and was not afraid.
She is survived by her four children: Ann
Lewellen (spouse: Jeff), Kathy Bailey (spouse: Steve), Carolyn Aragon (spouse: Richard Haber) and Kevin Koval (spouse: Yvonne). She has 8 loving grandchildren (Justin and Tyler Lewellen, Ashley Oliveras, Zack and Chad Bailey, Michael Gutierrez and Jennifer Baca-Gutierrez (deceased) and, Jon Lorigan and 7 great-grandchildren (Kaleah, Attyana, Soloman, Roman, Luke, Brynne, and Sophia). She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/
or Billy Graham Ministry.