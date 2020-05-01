Jean M. Webster







Jean was born in Boston on April 10, 1936, the daughter of Margaret and James Lyons and grew up in the Boston suburb of Needham with her three younger sisters, Peggy, Mary and Betty. She went to Framingham State College for her teaching degree after which she went to Ann Arbor, to teach in Michigan in 1958. It was there that she met her future husband, Dale, who was attending the University of Michigan. They married in December, 1958 and upon Dale's graduation they spent a year in Germany before moving to Berkeley for graduate school. After graduating in 1965 Dale had an appointment at Massachusetts General Hospital and they moved back to Belmont, another suburb of Boston. After three years they moved to Chicago where Dale had an appointment at the Illinois Institute of Technology and Jean taught in the public schools. While in Chicago she earned her MS in Library Science and thereafter worked in school and college Libraries. Taking advantage of the university sabbatical system they were able to travel and live abroad in Germany and Japan for several years. Jean enjoyed living abroad and immersed herself into the language and culture of these foreign countries. Jean tackled any chore promptly and without complaint; she was kind and gentle and had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Upon retiring they moved to Albuquerque in 2003 where they could continue to enjoy art, theater, the symphony and hiking. They moved into La Vida Llena retirement community in 2015. Jean died on April 22, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her youngest sister Betty who died in 1998, and her son Mark who died in 2007. Jean is survived by her husband and sisters Peggy Hughes and Mary Barten.





