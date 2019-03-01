Jean Marie (Evans) Melloy







Jean Marie (Evans) Melloy, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM died February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Melloy; son, Tom; sister, Colleen (Evans) Carlson; brother, Thomas Evans; and parents, Lloyd and Nelta Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen; son, Bill (Dorothy), and son, Pat Melloy; grandchildren, Tom Melloy, Ben Melloy, Sean Isogawa, Maika Isogawa, Justin Melloy and Chloe Melloy; and siblings, David Evans, Roland Evans, Joyce (Evans) Kortlever and Marilyn (Evans) Olson. Jean spent her final days under the loving care of her faithful family and caregivers, Stephanie Reyes and Lori Maestas.



Jean began her career as a nurse in Rochester, MN, moving to Albuquerque in the 1950's to work for the VA Hospital. She met her husband, Charles, not long after, and began a life with him as a devoted wife and mother. Jean enjoyed traveling the world, had a deep passion for her religion, holiday decorating, reading, and relished time with her friends. Jean left an imprint on the hearts of family and friends and will be greatly missed, but will live on in our hearts, our minds, and our loving memories.



Friends may visit Monday, March 4, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited, also on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Chapel, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE, with Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. Jean's Celebration of Life will also take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North, 5151 San Francisco Rd. NE.



Jean contributed to many charities and was very generous to those in need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Kaseman Inpatient Hospice or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Jean at



