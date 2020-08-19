Jean Marshall
After a brief and courageous battle with cancer, Jean Marshall, age 77, passed away in her home peacefully on August 6th, 2020. Jean was born on June 10, 1943 in Liberal, Kansas. In 1950 the family moved to Albuquerque where she lived and worked for almost her entire life. She graduated from Sandia High School and from the University of New Mexico with a major in drama and English. She began a career as a drama and English teacher, teaching for two years in Inglewood, California and two years at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque. However, she decided to change careers starting with the NM Welfare department, then began working at OCETA/Work Unlimited, a Federal job development program, as Program Coordinator and Training Center Director. When funding for those programs ended, she worked for several departments in the City of Albuquerque until her retirement in 1992.
While working at OCETA/ Work Unlimited, she met and later married Robert Marshall who died in 1992. In 1999, she met Howard Menlove of Los Alamos who became her loving companion for the remainder of her life.
Jean had a gift for friendship and made friends throughout her life, maintaining friendships from elementary school, high school and college as she made new ones through her work and activities. In retirement, she combined service with the Albuquerque Assistance League and the AARP grief group with travel and activities with friends and family. With her husband Bob, she traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii; with her sister Betty she went to China, Turkey, Russia, Peru, twice to Italy, and to Greece; with Howard, she visited Vienna, Brussels, The Baltic states, Prague, Amsterdam, Germany, Finland, Japan, Brazil and cruised the Danube River from Bucharest to Budapest.
She is survived by her children Kimber Chrissos and Devin Leonard, her sister Betty Bamberg of Altadena, California, and Howard Menlove, her longtime companion. Due to current pandemic, a small family service will be held at Monte Vista Christian Church and will be available via livestream on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please join the service livestream https://montevista.org/vistastream
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assistance League of Albuquerque. In addition, a celebration of her life is planned for June 10, 2021. She was a joy to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.