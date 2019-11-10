Jean Spiller
Jean Spiller, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at home in Sandia Park, NM. Jean was a longtime resident of Las Vegas, NV and retired librarian for the Clark County School District before returning home to New Mexico in 2016. Jean is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Elissa and son, Bradford; grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher, William and Jonathan; and great grandchildren, Wesley and Mikayla. She was preceded in death by her husband, K.D. "Skid" and sister, Marjorie. Family, friends and others whose lives have been touched by Jean, please visit our online guestbook for Jean at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019