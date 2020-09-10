Jean Elizabeth (Thompson) Stanton







After a long, contented life, Jean Stanton died in her sleep, three months short of her 99th birthday. She was born to Arthur Thompson and Jessie Eliza (Vitense) Thompson in Madison, WI. The family moved to Albuquerque, NM, when she was 18 months old â€" a three-day train trip â€" as "health seekers," hoping the dry air would prolong her father's life, as it did for nine more years. Jean graduated from Albuquerque High School at age 15 and worked as a stenographer until she married Arthur Stanton, in 1945. They subsequently moved to Socorro, NM, where she was a happy and fulfilled homemaker, raising two children, participating actively in her church, the P.E.O., and many community activities. In 2013, she moved into assisted living in Albuquerque, leaving her beloved friends, church, and community behind to be nearer to medical care and her son.



Jean was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter Ann Stanton (David Connor) and son Tom Stanton (Mary), as well as grandchildren Jesse Snipper (MaryJo), Nora Connor (Colin O'Connor), Christopher Stanton(Ashlee), Benjamin Stanton(Emily), and four great-grandchildren.



Jean was a bright light to the many who knew her. She leaves a legacy of love to her family, who are grateful to Harmony House of Rio Rancho for their warm, attentive care of Jean in her final years. Memorial services will be held next year when it is safe for distant family to travel.





