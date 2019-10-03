Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Steinhaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Dorothy Jean Carryer Steinhaus



November 14, 1923 â€"



September 6, 2019











Jean Steinhaus, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 95. Jean was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, the oldest of three children. After graduating from Miami University in Ohio, she worked as a social worker in Baltimore, Maryland. She married her beloved husband, David Steinhaus, on January 1, 1949. After Dave finished his graduate degree in Baltimore, they moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1952, where he started working at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Jean was a homemaker, avid bridge player, and knitter. Jean and Dave moved to Albuquerque in 1983. Jean is survived by her sons, Eric (and wife Connie of Parker, Colorado and granddaughters Mara and Sarika), Kurt (and wife Jo Beth of Los Alamos, New Mexico and granddaughter Valerie and grandson Kent), Bruce (and wife Laurie of Flagstaff, Arizona and granddaughters Kelly and Rosie, and great-grandsons Tyler and Luke), and Karl of Albuquerque. Jean was preceded in death by her brother Bob Carryer and sister Marjorie Carter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics of New Mexico, 6600 Palomas NE, Suite 207, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109 (



